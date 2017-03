MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed that a man was found shot to death at a hotel in Mobile on Sunday night.

The victim, who is yet to be identified to the media, was killed at the Extend A Suites on Coca-Coca Road.

Mobile Police had several units at the scene Sunday night after the shooting occurred, with investigators focusing on a room on the second floor.

There is no additional information available at this time.