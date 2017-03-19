Lungs For Libby: 23-year-old Libby Hankins dies nearly one year after double lung transplant

Nearly one year after having a successful double lung transplant, Gordo, AL native Elizabeth Hankins has died.

Elizabeth “Libby” Hankins was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of two-years-old, she’s been fighting that battle ever since. Those who did not know Libby might not have known she was fighting a hard battle. She attended the University of West Alabama where she was a cheerleader and studied to become a Special Education teacher.

In 2016, Libby’s lung condition became too critical and life threatening. She needed a double lung transplant. Hankins was put on the transplant list and received a brand new set of lungs on April 17th, 2016.

In February of 2017, Libby’s body began rejecting her new set of donor lungs. In medical terms, this is called “antibody-mediated rejection.” She was being treated at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina when she died.

Many people have followed Libby on her journey through her Facebook Page “Lungs for Libby.” The page followed her from the beginning when she was first put on the transplant list, to receiving her new set of lungs and most recently her battle with Antibody-Mediated Rejection.

Followers of her Facebook rallied in support of Libby, posting uplifting messages and changing their profile picture urging people to pray for her.

Elizabeth Scott Hankins passed away on March 17th, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. However, the legacy of a small town girl from Gordo, Alabama and her message of faith and positivity lives on.

A memorial for her was painted on Pensacola’s famous graffiti bridge.