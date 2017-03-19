Hit and Run DUI Driver Charged in Four Car Crash

By Published:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have charged 36-year-old Eric John Gifford with DUI, property damage, four counts of hit and run, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Witnesses say Gifford was involved in a four car wreck in the westbound lanes of Harbor Boulevard in Destin around 7 o’clock Saturday night.

After theaccident Gifford got out of his Toyota Tundra and took off running.

A witness however chased Gifford down to a wooded lot north of Mountain Drive, and held him until deputies arrived.

 
Once he was taken to booking, deputies found a small clear Ziploc baggie in Gifford’s front jeans pocket.

The powdery residue in the baggy tested positive for cocaine.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

