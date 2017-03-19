BREAKING: Two Spanish Fort High School Students Arrested for Terroristic Threats

SPANISH FORT (WKRG) — Police have arrested two Spanish Fort High School students for making threats on social media.

The students are not being identified due to their status as minors, however, News 5 is told they will be charged with terroristic threats. The two juveniles are being held at the Baldwin County Detention Center.

News 5 received a tip on Sunday that threats against the school were circulating on Snapchat.

“We take all of these type matters extremely seriously and they will not be tolerated,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar in a press release.

Edgar said the concern has been put to rest and tomorrow will be a normal day at Spanish Fort High School.

Spanish Fort Police were assisted by parents in the community in their investigation.

This is the statement from the Spanish Fort Police Department:

Today we became aware of a threat made on social media. The Spanish Fort Police Department conducted an investigation. We have taken two Spanish Fort High School students into custody. They will be charged with making terroristic threats. The two juveniles are being held at the Baldwin County Detention Center. We take all of these type matters extremely seriously and they will not be tolerated. Again, this concern has been put to rest and tomorrow will be a normal day at Spanish Fort High School. I would like to thank the parents and students who alerted us and helped us in the investigation. It is appreciated. Thank you for allowing me to provide this information to you. Chief David Edgar, Spanish Fort Police Department