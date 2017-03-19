BREAKING: Gulf Shores Student Readmitted to Hospital After Mardi Gras Accident

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — A student injured in a terrible Mardi Gras accident in Gulf Shores last month has been readmitted to the hospital.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced Sunday night that two students are hospitalized and continue to receive treatment after an SUV ran into the Gulf Shores High School marching band on Fat Tuesday,

Tyler says the student readmitted to the hospital is currently at Sacred Heart for continuing procedures. The other student continues to be treated at the University of South Alabama Burn and Wound Care Center.

“I’ve been able to speak to most all of these students’ parents this week,” said Tyler in an e-mail. “They have all expressed their appreciation to you for your thoughts, prayers and concerns. Thank you for remembering these families as you go about your week.”

Twelve students — six in middle school, six in high school — were injured in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade when an elderly driver in an SUV driving behind the band hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

“I just want to ask that you keep our recovering Gulf Shores High School band members in your thoughts and prayers. They have been through a lot,” said Tyler.