Attempted Robbery Leaves One Teen with Gun Shot Wound to the Leg

On Saturday, March 18, 2017 officers responded to Denton Magnet School at approximately 5 o’clock that evening to a robbery involving a victim being shot in the leg.

MPD Spokesperson Charlette Solis tells News 5 that the three victims are 18, 18, and 15 years of age.

They told police that they were at the school location playing basketball when three unknown males armed with handguns pointed their weapons at them demanding their property.

One of the suspects shot one of the 18-year-old victim in the leg.

The victim who was shot was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The three subjects fled the scene on foot.

Police are still investigating the situation.

 

