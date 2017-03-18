Golfers Tee Off for a Good Cause

Golfers hit the links Saturday for fun and to help the community. This was the second year for the event at Timber Creek Golf Club. WKRG’s Randy Patrick, Bill Riales and Thomas Geboy played, shooting a very fitting 5 under.

The City Cup Challenge was a fundraiser for the Dawn House.

Dawn House in a non-profit 501 c-3, community based program that has been serving adults with intellectual disabilities in the Baldwin County area for over 20 years. Dawn House is committed to helping individuals realize their personal potential through Day Program activities, residential homes and respite services.