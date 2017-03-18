Golfers Tee Off for a Good Cause

Chris Best Published:
City Cup Challenge

Golfers hit the links Saturday for fun and to help the community. This was the second year for the event at Timber Creek Golf Club. WKRG’s Randy Patrick, Bill Riales and Thomas Geboy played, shooting a very fitting 5 under.

City Cup Challenge

The City Cup Challenge was a fundraiser for the Dawn House.

Dawn House in a non-profit 501 c-3, community based program that has been serving adults with intellectual disabilities in the Baldwin County area for over 20 years. Dawn House is committed to helping individuals realize their personal potential through Day Program activities, residential homes and respite services.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s