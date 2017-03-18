Florida Teenager Dies Following Grand Bay Crash

By Published:

Grand Bay, AL (WKRG)

A crash Thursday has resulted in the death of a teenage girl from Jacksonville, FL.  State Troopers say a 16-year-old died when the 2002 Toyota 4 Runner she was a passenger in hit the median cable on I-10 and overturned several times.  She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries Friday.  They say she was not wearing a seatbelt.  Troopers say the driver was also hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of a second vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened Thursday morning at the 15-mile marker on I-10.  The crash shut down I-10 Westbound for hours on March 16th.

