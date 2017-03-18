Charity Run Brings Hundreds for Injured Police Officer

Saraland, AL (WKRG)

A flood of people, flow through Saraland Alabama for the Run the Blue Line 5k to raise money for officer Jackie Tucker. The Saraland Police officer continues a slow recovery at a facility in Georgia. Family members say she’s making incremental progress

“They’re actually doing some physical therapy with here that’s helping her to get back to walking, talking, doing the things she was doing before, it’s a slow process but she’s getting back to it,” said Jackie Tucker’s husband, Officer Aaron Tucker. It was a pretty good turnout with a few notable guests including Alabama’s new Attorney General.

“This is also kind of reflective I think of law enforcement as a whole. When you see issues or problems you see not only law enforcement but community members rally around that person,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. The race was organized by wives of police officers and deputies in Mobile County.

“We take care of each other, we’ve got each other’s back I know if something happened to my husband everyone would be there for me,” said Jennifer Hearn, whose husband is in law enforcement. Just about everyone in the race has some connection to law enforcement.

“It’s always a family thing, that’s always a big deal to him, so it’s become part of my life also,” said Madison Huddleston just before the start of the race. Her boyfriend is a Mobile County Deputy. The money raised from Saturday’s event from runners and sponsors will go to the Tucker family.