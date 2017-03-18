BREAKING: Decomposed Body Found in Jackson County

Right before 2 o’clock Saturday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators and the county coroner are working to identify a badly decomposed body.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says parishioners of Pine Grove United Methodist Church were having a function on the grounds and found the body behind the church in the woods.

The church is located on the Jackson County side of the Jackson/George county line.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3065 or 3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or MSCoastCrimeStoppers.com.