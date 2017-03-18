Alabama prison guard and 2 inmates stabbed in Elmore

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama corrections officials say two prison inmates and a guard who tried to break up a fight have been stabbed, and the state prison in Elmore is on lockdown.

According to a news release, a third inmate is suspected in the stabbings. He’s identified as 44-year-old Tyrone Eugene Dunn, who is serving 25 years for an assault in Jefferson County in 2013.

Department spokesman Bob Horton says the first attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday at the Draper Correctional Facility.

He says the men who were stabbed all were released after treatment at a hospital.

Investigators don’t yet know what started the fight.

Horton says the prison is locked down while the Department of Corrections investigates the stabbings.