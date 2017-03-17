Shoppes at Bel Air Increasing Security After Mall Brawl Goes Viral

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A shopping mall in Mobile is increasing their security efforts after a recent fight between more than a dozen teens went viral on social media.

The Shoppes at Bel Air announced in a statement to News 5 that they will increase their security pretense at the mall to bring customers and employees “added peace of mind.”

The security improvements include more security presence inside and outside the mall, increasing the number of off-duty police officers during high-volume hours, assigning security officers to the main entrance on Friday and Saturday evenings, and adding more security cameras.

“The safety of all those who visit and work at The Shoppes at Bel Air is our top priority,” said Rouse Properties in a prepared statement. “While we were confident with the security protocol already in place, upon further review, we have implemented additional measures that we believe will further curtail unruly behavior and bring our customers and employees added peace of mind.”

The changes come after a brawl between teenagers at the mall’s front entrance nearly two weeks ago. The teens, most of them women, are seen punching and pulling each other’s hair while a group of spectators watch with their smartphones out and recording.

News 5 has not received permission to air the video that had been shared thousands of times online before being deleted.

In February of 2016, the mall announced new rules prohibiting unsupervised teens. The Shoppes at Bel-Air Mall said it was implementing a new ” Family Night” policy which requires teenagers 17 and under to be accompanied by a parent or someone over the age of 21 if they want to visit the mall after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We appreciate the support city officials and the Mobile Police Department provided to us during our review period, and together, we look forward to providing this community with an enjoyable and pleasant shopping environment each night of the week.”