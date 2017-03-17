See the list of 138 JC Penny Stores to close

There are 138 JC Penny stores set to close but there luckily aren’t any closing in the Gulf Coast area. The chain expects to save in excess of $200 million by closing the stores. More than 5,000 jobs will be lost. Check out the list as it stands now below.

Auburn Mall Auburn AL Tannehill Promenade Bessemer AL Gadsden Mall Gadsden AL Jasper Mall Jasper AL Military Plaza Benton AR Chickasaw Plaza Blytheville AR Riverview Mall Bullhead City AZ Downtown Bishop Bishop CA Sunwest Plaza Lodi CA The Village at Orange Orange CA Hilltop Mall Richmond CA Fort Morgan Main St. Fort Morgan CO Glenwood Springs Mall Glenwood Springs CO St. Vrain Centre Longmont CO Broadway Plaza Sterling CO Connecticut Post Mall Milford CT Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center Jacksonville FL Palatka Mall Palatka FL Dublin Mall Dublin GA Macon Mall Macon GA Milledgeville Mall Milledgeville GA Gateway Plaza Thomasville GA Tifton Mall Tifton GA Downtown Decorah Decorah IA Crossroads Mall Fort Dodge IA Penn Central Mall Oskaloosa IA Quincy Place Ottumwa IA Snake River Plaza Burley ID Eastland Mall Bloomington IL Fulton Square Canton IL Village Square Mall Effingham IL Freestanding Macomb IL Peru Mall Peru IL Northland Mall Sterling IL Centerpointe of Woodridge Woodridge IL FairOaks Mall Columbus IN Connersville Plaza Connersville IN Huntington Plaza Huntington IN Jasper Manor Center Jasper IN Logansport Mall Logansport IN Chanute Square Chanute KS Downtown Great Bend Great Bend KS Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson KS Freestanding Lawrence KS Winfield Plaza Winfield KS Cortana Mall Baton Rouge LA Park Terrace DeRidder LA North Shore Square Slidell LA Berkshire Mall Lanesborough MA Easton Marketplace Easton MD Rockland Plaza Rockland ME Lakeview Square Mall Battle Creek MI Delta Plaza Escanaba MI Westshore Mall Holland MI Copper Country Mall Houghton MI Birchwood Mall Kingsford MI Midland Mall Midland MI Cascade Crossings Sault Ste. Marie MI Central Lakes Crossing Baxter MN Five Lakes Centre Fairmont MN Faribo West Mall Faribault MN Irongate Plaza Hibbing MN Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson MN Red Wing Mall Red Wing MN Downtown Thief River Falls Thief River Falls MN Freestanding Winona MN Maryville Center Maryville MO Leigh Mall Columbus MS Southgate Plaza Corinth MS Greenville Mall Greenville MS Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian MS Oxford Mall Oxford MS Capital Hill Mall Helena MT Sidney Main Street Sidney MT Albemarle Crossing Albemarle NC Boone Mall Boone NC Eastridge Mall Gastonia NC Blue Ridge Mall Hendersonville NC Monroe Crossing Monroe NC Becker Village Mall Roanoke Rapids NC Prairie Hills Mall Dickinson ND Buffalo Mall Jamestown ND Downtown Wahpeton Wahpeton ND Fremont Mall Fremont NE Downtown McCook McCook NE Platte River Mall North Platte NE Rio Grande Plaza Rio Grande NJ The Boulevard Las Vegas NV Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY Palisades Center West Nyack NY Findlay Village Mall Findlay OH New Towne Mall New Philadelphia OH Richmond Town Square Richmond Heights OH St. Mary’s Square St. Marys OH Altus Plaza Altus OK Ne-Mar Shopping Center Claremore OK Ponca Plaza Ponca City OK Pioneer Square Shopping Center Stillwater OK Astoria Downtown Astoria OR Grants Pass Shopping Center Grants Pass OR La Grande Downtown La Grande OR Downtown Pendleton Pendleton OR The Dalles Main Street The Dalles OR Columbia Mall Bloomsburg PA Clearfield Mall Clearfield PA King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia PA Philadelphia Mills Philadelphia PA Bradford Towne Centre Towanda PA Lycoming Mall Pennsdale PA Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA Citadel Mall Charleston SC Town ‘N Country Easley SC Palace Mall Mitchell SD Northridge Plaza Pierre SD Watertown Mall Watertown SD Yankton Mall Yankton SD Greeneville Commons Greeneville TN Knoxville Center Knoxville TN County Market Place Union City TN Athens Village Shopping Center Athens TX Borger Shopping Plaza Borger TX Heartland Mall Early TX El Paso Downtown El Paso TX Marshall Mall Marshall TX McAllen Downtown McAllen TX University Mall Nacogdoches TX King Plaza Shopping Center Seguin TX Bosque River Center Stephenville TX New River Valley Mall Christiansburg VA Tanglewood Mall Roanoke VA Pilchuck Landing Snohomish WA Pine Tree Mall Marinette WI Marshfield Mall Marshfield WI Richland Square Shopping Center Richland Center WI Rapids Mall Wisconsin Rapids WI Foxcroft Towne Center Martinsburg WV Downtown Sheridan Sheridan WY