Purse Containing Engagement, Wedding Rings Stolen from Car In Santa Rosa County

A Pace couple is searching high and low to recover their wedding and engagement rings, stolen from their vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to the husband, the rings were inside his wife’s purse because she was preparing to bring them to a jeweler for repair. The purse had been left in a vehicle outside their home located off White Road and South Spencerfield Road in the Spencer Oaks subdivision.

Santa Rosa County authorities later recovered the purse, which had been dumped near Pace High School. But it had been emptied of all items inside, including debit cards, credit cards, her ID and the rings.

The couple has included a photo of the engagement ring. They do not have a photo of the wedding ring, but describe it as similar in style — a 14 karat white gold band with diamonds across.

Someone purchased gas with one of the stolen cards at Dodge’s Chicken and then attempted to withdraw cash at Pen Air Credit Union, both on 9 Mile Road, between 5:25 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Thursday. Surveillance from the credit union give a clue of who that person may be.

Someone attempted the use the cards again after they’d been canceled at a Walgreen’s Redbox around 12 a.m. on Friday. By this time, they’d been canceled.

Anyone who knows any information on the person pictured in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa County Authorities at (850) 981-2230 or Crimestoppers at (850) 433-7867.

The couple also encourage local pawn shop owners and people who browse local online markets on websites like Facebook and Craigslist to look out for the stolen rings.