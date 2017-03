Related Coverage BREAKING: Credit Union Robbed in West Mobile

On Thursday March 16, 2017, an unidentified male entered Tyndall Federal Credit Union located on 740 Schillinger Road South and approached the teller handing her a note demanding money.

The teller denied the subject money, and he fled the scene on foot.

Mobile Police needs the public’s help in identifying the man below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 251-208-7211.