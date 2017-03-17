MPD: Motorcycle Crashes Out After Running from Police

Kevon Trainer Photo: MCSO

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police say two teenagers riding a motorcycle attempted to elude officers but learned the hard way that running from police is a bad idea.

Police say officers tried to pull over David Johnston Jr. and his passenger, Kevon Trainer, for failing to wear a helmet.  Johnston, the driver of the motorcycle,  struck a curb and crashed on Eastview Drive off Moffett Road.  Both men attempted to run after the crash but were eventually arrested.

Johnston, 19,  was transported to the hospital with a shoulder injury. He will be charged with eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic violations.

Trainer, 19, was taken directly to Mobile Metro Jail after police found him with marijuana.  He is charged with eluding police and second-degree possession of marijuana.

