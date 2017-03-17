MPD Captures Man Wanted in Dirt Pit Chase, Truck Fire

From MPD:

Bobby Rodgers, wanted in connection to a vehicle theft and police pursuit, was located and taken into custody without incident Thursday, March 16, 2017. Police located Rodgers at the 7300 block of Foxland Drive. A consensual search of the property revealed several stolen times. Rodgers additional charges are Theft of Property 1st and Reckless Endangerment.

Rogers was on the loose after allegedly running from officers trying to arrest him from recent trailer thefts.

Monday, officers surrounded the house they believed he was inside of near Foxland Drive and Foxland Court, Rodgers left the adjacent house in a gray Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen. The officers caught up to the truck and attempted to stop him, but Rodgers refused and fled east on Highway 90.

Police say Rodgers then cut through a neighborhood to get to Nan Gray Davis Road, and from there cut through another neighborhood and drove into a heavily wooded area, at which point the vehicle pursuit ended due to the terrain. The stolen truck was located in the wooded area destroyed by fire.

There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.