Man Barely Escapes Powerful Mudslide

VIDEO: On Wednesday a man barely escapes his truck after it gets caught up in a powerful mudslide. You can see him climb the hill before his truck is completely taken away. This occurred about 20 miles from the capital city of Lima, Peru.

Heavy rains and flooding have caused nightmares in parts of South America. One of the hardest hit countries is Peru. In the past handful of days a dozen people have been killed due to flooding and mudslides that have been brought on by heavy rains. This is Peru’s rainy season and so far this season more than 60 people have been killed, more than 12,000 homes have been destroyed, nearly 40,000 acres of crops has been affected, and more than 700 miles of roadways has been destroyed as of March 15. The hardest hit part of the country is the northern half.

The outlook isn’t too promising either. Due to the warm Pacific waters, this rainy season could last through mid April. This will most likely mean more losses in farming, fishing, and the tourist industry.