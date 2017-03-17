Home Invasion Kidnapping Suspect behind bars

Mobile Police have made an arrest from the February 17, 2017 reported home invasion with possible kidnapping.

Thursday March 16, 2017, Police arrested 39-year-old Tristan Hatfild for returning to the victims home forcing entry into the victims home on Medear Ct armed with a gun, robbed her of a firearm, and stole her rental vehicle.

The victim tells police that Hatfield then forced her into the car at gunpoint, dropped her off at another location, and fled the scene.

Hatfield later called the victim threatening to burn her house down saying he’d kill her and her kids inside the residence.

Hatfield is being held in Mobile Metro Jail with these charges:

Burglary 1st

Robbery 1st

Theft of Property 1st

Intimidating a Witness

Terrorist Threats

Harassing Communications

Kidnapping 2nd

Hatfield has an extensive crimminal histroy.