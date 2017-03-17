Driver Goes Through Barricade, Kills Construction Worker in Alabama

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a construction worker has been killed after a driver ran through a barricade at a bridge replacement site.

News outlets report that Alabama State Troopers say 55-year-old Larue Bandy of Haynesville died in the crash Thursday in Autauga County, about 10 miles north of Prattville.

Cpl. Jess Thornton says 35-year-old Kelly Nicole Dingler of Deatsville drove through the barricade in a SUV that became airborne and struck Bandy, who was working at the site.

Deputy Coroner says Bandy died at the scene.

Dingler was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The bridge work has been going on for several weeks. There are construction zones signs on the road approaching the bridge site.