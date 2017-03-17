Correctional Officer and Two Inmates Stabbed at Draper Correctional Facility

ELMORE, AL (WKRG) – Another stabbing had led to the injuries of a correctional officer and two inmates early Friday at the Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore.

According to a press release, an inmate was stabbed at approximately 1:40 a.m. during an altercation with another inmate. Prison officials say a second inmate and a male correctional officer who was responding to the incident were also stabbed.

The officer and the two inmates were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Authorities detained Tyrone Eugene Dunn, 44, as a suspect in the stabbings. Dunn is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2013 second-degree assault conviction out of Jefferson County.

No other officers or inmates were involved and the details on what led to the incident are not known at this time. The facility is locked down while the Department of Corrections investigates the stabbings. The ADOC is not releasing the officer’s name pending the investigation.

This is the latest stabbing in a series of violent incidents that have taken place in the Alabama prison system over the last year.