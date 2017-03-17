BREAKING: Body Found at Dixie Landing May be Missing Mom

Related Coverage Missing Washington County Woman’s Car Found in River

Investigators may have a big break in the case of a missing Washington County woman, a search that now involves at least 4 counties. Baldwin County fishermen found a body at Dixie Landing along the Alabama River Friday. The clothing on that body matches the clothing Anita Boman was wearing when she was last seen. That’s according to Clark County Sheriff Ray Norris. Boman’s car, a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, was found on March 4th in Clarke County. That’s 20 miles up the river from Dixie Landing. Bowman has been missing since February 26th. News 5’s Debbie Williams is the way to the scene and will bring us more information as it comes in.