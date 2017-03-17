Benefit event this weekend for the children of Kayla Crocker

By Published:
Kayla Crocker
Kayla Crocker, a 28-year-old mother to a 2-year-old boy, was shot in a home invasion on Feb. 6, 2017.

A Florida community continues to show support for the children of a woman who died after being tied up and shot during a home invasion in February.

“Cowgirls for Community” is hosting a benefit for Crocker  Saturday March 18, 2017 from 10am  in the morning until five in the afternoon.

The benefit will be at the Escambia County Equestrian Center located on Mobile Highway in Pensacola.

Admission is free, but there will be a silent auction and raffles.

Proceeds will go to Crocker’s family for the care of Kayla’s two children.

Prosecutors say Kayla Crocker is one four women killed by Billy Boyette and Mary Rice during a three-state-crime spree last month.

 

 

