A bad three car collision injured five in Baldwin County Friday night. Two had to be airlifted for care; one went to Mobile the other to Sacred Heart.
It happened on County Road 68 at Conway Road in Loxley, east of AL-59 around 8:30 p.m.
News Five has a crew on the way. We will update this script as more information becomes available.
Bad 3 Car Collision Injures 5 in Loxley
A bad three car collision injured five in Baldwin County Friday night. Two had to be airlifted for care; one went to Mobile the other to Sacred Heart.