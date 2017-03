Related Coverage Man Reportedly Shot In Face

A man wanted for murder is now behind bars after a month-long search.

Kendrick Cordell Jones, 22, is charged with murder for shooting and killing Marion Awudo.

The crime happened on Monday, February 13th on Hale Drive in Alabama Village in Prichard.

Prichard Police, U.S. Marshals and the citizens of Prichard helped bring this suspect considered armed and dangerous into custody.

The Prichard detective on the case says he was peacefully taken into custody in Mobile on Friday.