All Animals at Mobile Zoo Moving to New Homes After Zoo Owner’s Arrest

Related Coverage BREAKING: Mobile Zoo Owner Arrested for Animal Cruelty

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The animals that were reportedly mistreated and malnourished at the now-closed Mobile Zoo are on the way to their new homes.

Kathy Eddy with the Mobile County Commission says all of the animals have found new homes or are awaiting transportation to new homes.

The news comes after Thursday’s arrest of the zoo’s former owner, John Marks Hightower, who is charged with 28 counts of animal cruelty. Inspections reportedly found several cages with dried feces, an accumulation of pests in the animal enclosures, unstable den conditions and possible blood stains that were never cleaned up.

Here are the animals who are being transported:

(x3) American black bears – Wildlife Sanctuary (Colorado), waiting on veterinarian to sign off for approval to transport out of state

(x2) Bobcats – Wildlife Sanctuary (Colorado) OR Big Cat Rescue (Tampa, FL), waiting on veterinarian to sign off for approval to transport out of state

Serval – Big Cat Rescue (Tampa, FL)

Ostrich – Wildlife Sanctuary (Colorado)

Spectacled Caiman – Rainforest Adventures (Pigeon Forge, TN)

Longhorn Steer – waiting on a buyer to come transport

(x7) European Red Deer – waiting on veterinarian to sign off for approval to transport out of state

Raccoon

(x3) Llamas

(x2) European river Hogs

Razorback hog

Wolf Hybrid

Mobile County Animal Shelter Adoption Special through April 7th

Mobile County Commissioner District 2 will cover adoption fees for adoptable dogs aged one

year and older through April 7, 2017 at the Mobile County Animal Shelter as a special adoption

promotion. “These are the dogs that the shelter has the most difficult time placing,”

Commissioner Connie Hudson explained. “But often times, older animals already have some

training and can easily adjust to being a family pet.” Dogs adopted during this special will have

received the same services provided with paid adoptions, including spaying or neutering,

rabies, 5-in-1 and bordetella vaccinations, wormer, microchip and heartworm test – all at no

cost to the adopter.