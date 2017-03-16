Traffic Stop Results In Drug Bust

A routine traffic stopped turned into a drug bust in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper pulled a vehicle over for speeding on County Road 275.

According to an FHP press release, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, conducted a search and found a stash of drugs and cash.

The bust included crack cocaine and marijuana.

Investigators say the pot was packaged for sale and that the money confiscated was in denominations commonly used to buy illegal drugs.

31-year-old Rufus Cargile of Grand Ridge, Florida was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and traveling 81 mph in a 55 mph zone.