MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A traffic accident Thursday morning shut down both lanes of Interstate 10 westbound near the Grand Bay exit.

A map from the Alabama Department of Transportation shows a large back-up near Mile Marker 4 in Alabama.

One victim of the crash was airlifted from the scene to USA Medical Center. There may be other injuries, but it is unknown at this time.

News Five is working to gather more information and will update this story when possible.