MPD: Woman Escapes Kidnapper Threatening to Kill Her

Chris Best Published: Updated:
Richard Batty led to jail

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was able to escape with her life when a man allegedly kidnapped her at gunpoint.

News 5 is told it happened just after 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. The woman tells police she was sitting in her car in the 4600 block of Canal Circle West when 29-year-old Richard Batty, a man she reportedly knew, pulled her out at gunpoint.

The victim told police Batty forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint and said that “he was taking her to go kill her.” However, she jumped out of the car when it slowed and ran for help at a gas station.

Batty, police say, took off. But they caught up with him Thursday morning and arrested him on the following charges: kidnapping, domestic violence, violation of a protection order, marijuana and possession charges, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s