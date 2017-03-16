BREAKING: Truck Bursts Into Flames Near Gas Pump in West Mobile

A truck burst into flames at the Valero gas station at Tanner Williams Road and Snow Road in West Mobile Thursday afternoon. The truck was very close to gas pumps, but operators were able to quickly shut the pumps down. Our photographer on the scene captured images that show the charged wreckage of the vehicle and a pump that looks like it suffered major damage. The driver suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. But the extent of the injuries is unclear.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to gather more information.

