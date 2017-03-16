Big Changes Ahead for Baldwin County Public Schools

By Published:

The Baldwin County School Board announced major leadership switch up within the school district.

The school board has announced two key leaders for the brand new Elberta High School next year. Branton Bailey will serve as principal and Greg Siebert as athletic director.

Other details on the new school will be unveiled in the oncoming days. On Friday, the school’s colors and mascot will be announced.

Other changes in the Baldwin Co. School District include the announcement a new Gulf Shores High principal: Cindy Yeazey, a veteran educator from the Montgomery Co. School District. Yeazey takes over for retiring principal, Dr. Ernie Rosado.

Foley Intermediate and Middle School will also see a new leader. Shannon McCurdy has been promoted from assistant principal to principal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s