Big Changes Ahead for Baldwin County Public Schools

The Baldwin County School Board announced major leadership switch up within the school district.

The school board has announced two key leaders for the brand new Elberta High School next year. Branton Bailey will serve as principal and Greg Siebert as athletic director.

Other details on the new school will be unveiled in the oncoming days. On Friday, the school’s colors and mascot will be announced.

Other changes in the Baldwin Co. School District include the announcement a new Gulf Shores High principal: Cindy Yeazey, a veteran educator from the Montgomery Co. School District. Yeazey takes over for retiring principal, Dr. Ernie Rosado.

Foley Intermediate and Middle School will also see a new leader. Shannon McCurdy has been promoted from assistant principal to principal.