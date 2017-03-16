2 University of Alabama Student Busted for Alcohol and Drugs

Two University of Alabama students on Spring Break in Destin, Florida were arrested Wednesday night on alcohol and drug charges.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Bradley Thomson and 19-year-old Jacob Annan.

Deputies conducted a security check on a boat near Norriego Point when they say they could smell marijuana coming from a bong held by Thomson.

Thomson was also trying to hid a lockbox during the security check. A search of the lockbox resulted in assorted narcotics in individual bags with labels and prices.

Electronic scales, alcohol, and fake IDs were also found on board the boat.

Thomson is charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute (alprazolam, cocaine, and amphetamine), possession of marijuana THC extract with intent to

distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a fake driver’s license.

Annan is charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake driver’s license.

Deputies say 2 dozen cans of Bud Light were found in Annan’s backpack.

Two woman on board the boat were not charged with any crimes.