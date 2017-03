A student is fighting for her life after being hit by a stray bullet in Montgomery.

Police say the shooting began in a vacant lot near Lee High School.

The bullet made its way on school grounds and hit the student. The school went on lockdown for a while.

There is a male juvenile suspect in custody. The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

See video below our sister station WAKA, Alabama’s News Network below.

Advertisement