UPDATE: Bus Driver Identified in Fatal Train V Bus Collision in Biloxi

By Published:
PHOTO CREDIT: Sun Herald

The bus driver involved in the fatal train and bus collision last week in Biloxi has been identified.
Louis Ambrose Jr., 60, was the driver. Biloxi Police say no charges will be filed against him because there is no evidence to suggest criminal activity.
Ambrose is an employee of Echo Tours based in Dallas, Texas.
On March 7, Ambrose was driving a group to the Boomtown Casino. He attempted to drive over railroad tracks and got stuck. A train collided with the bus killing 4 people.
This incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Rail Administration.

 

 

