Suspect Wanted After Armed Robbery at Dollar General

By Published:
A picture of the robbery suspect provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect after a robbery at Dollar General Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the store in Seminole, Alabama around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect came into the store and pulled out a box cutter. He threatened the store clerk and demanded cash from the register, Newport cigarettes, and red shorts.

The suspect is described as a white male with reddish-black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket with jeans.

The suspect left the store on foot and no vehicle was ever seen near the store.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-972-6802.

