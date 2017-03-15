Scambuster: Is It A Scam Or Not?

Rose’s husband is a disabled veteran.

“I have to help him, you know, full force,” says Rose.

Rose, who doesn’t want us to show her face or use her full name, says she got suspicious when a man called last week saying he could help her with VA benefits and then asked if she had a checking or banking account.

“I watch the news all the time and y’all be talking about all of this fraudulent mess,” says Rose.

Police and the VA’s national office told her it was a scam. So when he knocked on her door Tuesday, she didn’t answer. He left an official looking card and a letter. It looked so legitimate that it had me wondering if it was real. So we took it to Sgt. Joe Mahoney with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office who called the numbers provided and helped us do a little research.

And found out it’s not a scam at all.

“Right, I mean this, on the surface it did look kind of sketchy from the very beginning. The program is the Fiduciary program which is offered through the VA. So an individual is appointed to physically check on them to ensure that they are getting receiving the care and benefits they’ve earned,” says Mahoney.

But Rose did the right thing because all the red flags were there.

“You never know when the devil is going to pop up and do something wrong to you,” says Rose.

Mahoney says it’s obviously a procedural issue and he has put a call in to the program, asking them to think about making a change to the way they contact their customers.