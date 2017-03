I got a warm welcome with sunny smiles at Redeemer Lutheran School in Pensacola. That’s on the Commerce Street. I spoke to the 4th through 8th grades. These young people know their science. I had a lot of help with experiments and the kidcam, of course, from Peyton, Caroline, Todd and Senora and many of their classmates. The staff and students get the “Alan Sealls of Approval”, especially Ms. Nims, who set up the visit.

