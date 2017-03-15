Personnel Board to Rule on MPD Supervisor Accused of Ordering Officers Not to Respond to Shootings

Within the next 14 days, the personnel board will rule on an appeal filed by Ray Robertson; the high-ranking Mobile Police supervisor demoted for allegedly ordering his officers not to respond to shooting calls.

Robertson pleaded his case on Tuesday during an appeal hearing to be reinstated as a lieutenant after MPD police Chief James Barber demoted him to corporal.

“Ordering your men to not respond to something is just unbelievably a neglect of duty right off the bat,” Barber said during a prior interview in February. “We understand that what we do is dangerous and there’s a lot of risk to responding to shots being fired in an area. the bottom line is, we have to respond.

Disciplinary documents obtained by WKRG, accuse Robertson of screening shooting calls from dispatchers and ordering his officers not to respond to shootings. Barber said the incident happened back in the Fall.

The personnel board has 14 days to make a decision on whether or not the demotion stands or if Robertson can get his former job back.