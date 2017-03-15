Pensacola Man Accused of Trying to Meet 13-year-old for Sex

Chris Best Published:

Deputies say a 31-year-old Pensacola man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex. Instead, he was meeting deputies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says William Charles Huff, who lives on East Avenue in Pensacola, traveled to their county for sex with a child. He’s charged with obscene communication, traveling to meet after use of a computer to lure a child. He’s also charged with use of a two way communication device to commit a felony.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s office says:

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Shriff’s Office


OCSO Investigators say on March 12th, Huff traveled from Pensacola to a predetermined location
in Okaloosa County for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with a thirteen year old girl.
Huff made the trip after a period of communication throughout February and March with an
undercover officer who was posing as the youngster. They arranged to meet for a sexual liaison and
Huff was taken into custody after he showed up in the parking lot for the encounter.

