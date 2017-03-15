Orange Beach Seawall Project Underway

Construction began this week on phase two of the project that will eventually open up the entire seawall for anglers and sightseers.

“We might as well get rid of all the chain link, and people like fishing all the way under the bridge as well; so it’s going to be really good for anglers and sightseers and people who just want to watch the boats come in,” said Phillip West with the city of Orange Beach.



The $220 thousand dollar project will include boardwalks, palm trees and–most importantly–it will allow access to the water under the bridge.

The project is scheduled to be complete and the seawall re-opened to the public by the end of April.