Mobile Police Make 2nd Arrest in Pump It Up Shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One day after a 21-year-old was arrested for the weekend scare at a popular kid’s party place, Mobile Police have made a second arrest.

21-year-old Medecial Womack was arrested early Wednesday morning. Womack faces a charge of reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened Saturday night at Pump It Up in West Mobile. Investigators tell News Five that it started with a fight in the parking lot, then shots were fired. One of the stray bullets struck the front window of the business.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Lavunja Clark was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. Clark is out of jail after posting bond.

Mobile Police will escort Womack to Mobile Metro Jail on Wednesday.