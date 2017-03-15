JUST IN: Fourth Arrest Made in Deadly Foley Burglary

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — Foley Police have made an additional arrest in the burglary that resulted in the shooting death of Sedrick Jemison, who allegedly broke into the property.

Corey Deandres Marshall, 19, has been identified as another participant in this crime, Foley Police said in press release. Evidence that Foley Police investigators have gathered shows that Marshall was with Sedrick Jemison, Jr. as he forced his way into Elite Marine. Once Jemison was shot, Marshall fled the scene.

As we reported several weeks ago, Adam Klifton Bond, 32, and Katlyn Renee White, 20, were also arrested as accomplices in the planning and execution of the crime. White was identified as a getaway driver to and from the scene, while Bond acted in a “planning and overwatch capacity” while the crime was being committed.

Foley Police say Jemison, the 20-year-old intruder, broke three doors with a pick-axe before entering the business, Elite Marine, in Foley. The business owner, who also lives on the property, was awoken by a “loud crash” and retaliated with a gun. The intruder was shot dead. No arrests have been made.

The latest suspect to be arrested, Marshall, is charged with Robbery 1st and Burglary 1st for his involvement.

Also, in another unrelated case, an investigation revealed evidence that links both Corey Marshall and Sedrick Jemison, Jr. to another robbery the morning before on February 27, 2017. In this case, the female victim became acquainted with both subjects under an alias they had provided. She later gave both subjects a ride to the cul de sac on 6th Ave in the Aaronville community. Before exiting the vehicle Jemison and Marshall stole the victim’s wallet through force by choking and punching her. Marshall was charged with Robbery 2nd in this case. — Foley PD