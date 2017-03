A homeless man has been arrested for arson according to Mobile fire officials.

Benjamin Phelps was booked into Mobile County Metro, charged with arson, for fires at two houses.

One of those houses was unoccupied at the time of the fire, in the 1200 block of Adams Street.

In that house, Phelps was reportedly burning a candle.

