Gov. Bentley Returned to the Hospital for Irregular Heartbeat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Robert Bentley returned to the hospital for a recurrence of an irregular heartbeat.

Bentley spokesman Yasamie R. August said Tuesday evening’s visit was short and the governor was treated with medication.

August says Bentley arrived at the office Wednesday morning “feeling fine and ready to work.” The governor held meetings in his office and spoke to House Republicans at their caucus meeting about talks with the Trump administration over health care.

Bentley was hospitalized overnight last week because of atrial fibrillation. The governor was treated with a cardiac procedure then to restore a normal rhythm.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart arrhythmia that can increase the risk of stroke if left untreated.