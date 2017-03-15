UPDATE: Bomb Threat at B.C. Rain High School Believed to be a Prank Call

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed to News 5 that they responded to a possible bomb threat at B.C. Rain High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 call came in around 2:00pm, a spokesperson said, with multiple units responding. The school was evacuated during that time.

As of 3:30pm, only one unit with Mobile Police remains on the scene.  Students at the school have since been dismissed for the day, getting out ten minutes earlier than usual.

School officials tell News 5 they believe the 911 call was a prank.

 

