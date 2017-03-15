23 Arrested in Undercover Drug Operation in Mobile County

An undercover drug operation in Mobile County leads to 23 arrests.
Multiple local, county and federal agencies worked on the nine-month investigation. It wrapped up Wednesday. Charges range from felony to misdemeanor.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Saraland Police, Homeland Security and U.S. Marshalls teamed up and served 50 warrants.
There are 27 more people with arrest warrants out who were not taken into custody today. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says their names will be released later this week.
Undercover Drug Arrests: March 15, 2017
The names of those arrested today are listed below:
Derrick Rhodes
Summer Rivers
Timothy Myers
Donald Carlton
Crystal Jordan
Denise Whatley “Antley”
Michael Orr
Patricia Beard
Donna Mason
Steve Ward
Melody Johnson
Eugene Skoglund
Gaines Middleton
Johnathan Echoff
Joseph Cender
Jason Weaver
Justin Dymek
Susan Nolan
Patricia Robertson
Clinton Wilson
Timothy Allen
Joseph Gaines
Virginia Bush