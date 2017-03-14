Parents And Advocates Fight For Insurance Coverage Of Autism Treatments

Like many 9-year-olds, Deuce Shaw has an iPad. However, his iPad is more than just a toy. It’s a tool he uses to communicate.

“He has the functional language of maybe an 18th month old,” Deuce’s mother, April Shaw, says.

This iPad is how Deuce is able to communicate his basic needs to people.

“I need to go to the bathroom, I need help, something hurts. So generally anything that goes beyond the few words that he can vocalize, he uses that iPad for,” April Shaw said.

Deuce is one of 50 thousand Alabamians struggling with autism. His mother, April, says every day is a challenge. However, treatments like Applied Behavior Analysis have made a world of difference.

“It was pivotal. As his mother, I had no idea how to help him and had it not been for ABA therapy (Applied Behavior Analysis) and the therapists that have worked with him, I wouldn’t have had a clue how to help him,” April said.

ABA Therapy has a proven track record and is vital to many children struggling with autism. The challenge for families, like the Shaw family, is the cost of the treatment. April Shaw estimates that her family has spent 30 thousand dollars per year on treatment since Deuce was diagnosed at the age of two.



“I didn’t know that we would have to pull money off of our credit cards, I didn’t know that we would have to deplete our life savings just to get him the help that he needed,” April Shaw said.

House Bill 284, introduced by Representative Jim Patterson, could make some major changes in the lives of families dealing with autism.

The bill would require state-regulated health insurance plans (including state employee plans) to cover medically necessary treatment for autism, like ABA therapy.

April Shaw says the passage of this bill would be vital to her family and many other families with autistic children.

HB284 has not yet made it out of committee.