Mobile Police are arresting a man for the shooting at Pump It Up over the weekend.

Lavunja Clark, 21, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

The shooting was reported Saturday, March 11 around 7:00 p.m. Officers were originally called out for a large fight. Gunfire soon broke out, and one bullet went through the window.

A second arrest in this case in likely.