Fairhope Parents Warned to Stop Drinking at Sporting Events

An email from Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell warns parents to stop showing up to games with alcohol or under the influence. The email sent out Tuesday reads in part, “Over the past two weeks, we have had incidents of parents consuming alcohol or showing up to games clearly under the influence of alcohol.” The principal goes on to warn that not only is drinking at games against school board policy, it’s against the law. That’s because the games are played at city parks. “We struggle with teen consumption of alcohol in this community, and we would like for our fans to provide a positive example for our young athletes,” the email continues.

You can read the entire email below:

Dear Parents,

Over the past two weeks, we have had incidents of parents consuming alcohol or showing up to games clearly under the influence of alcohol. Because this is a school-sponsored activity, it is against BCBE Policy to possess or consume alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, all of our games are played on City of Fairhope parks, and it is a violation of City of Fairhope ordinance and law. I have instructed our coaches and administrators to notify Fairhope Police to remove people in violation this city ordinance. Please don’t put yourself in the position of not being able to attend or be removed from your child’s games and matches.

We struggle with teen consumption of alcohol in this community, and we would like for our fans to provide a positive example for our young athletes. While a parent who is consuming alcohol may not find it a big deal, that same parent is driving away from a field that many of my students are attending. I cannot tolerate this action and endanger students placed under my care.

Thank you for your help with this.

Have a great day, and Go Pirates!

Jon Cardwell