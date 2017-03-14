Drunk Parents Not Welcome at Fairhope School Sporting Events

A high school principal is crying foul, and it’s the parents, not the players that could be out of the ballpark.

A little baseball, some fans and a warning to parents: Don’t drink if you are going to your kids game.

“We haven’t caught anybody with it,” says principal Jon Cardwell. “We’re hearing things. We had a coach that had to address an issue. It’s just time.

“We wanted to get it on the forefront so one of our kids is not embarrassed by the parent being taken away.”

In the last two weeks, Cardwell says parents have shown up drunk at school sporting events and that is not only against school policy but against the law.

“People are going to do what they want to do,” says baseball fan Sky Taylor. “These young people don’t need to be around stuff like that.”

Other fans of Fairhope baseball aren’t sure the warning is needed.

“I’ve been coming to these games for years,” one fan said. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Nonetheless, a warning in case some parents need a reminder.

“I just wanted everyone to know that we are creating an environment that is family friendly,” says Cardwell. “Where some people are accepting of that, we can’t endure that as a school because it is a safety issue.”

Fairhope Police are not reporting an increase in incidents at local parks, but they say they are just a phone call away if needed.